Castlemilk firefighter's pride as he is appointed Glasgow's most senior fire officer

A veteran Glasgow firefighter has spoken of his pride after he was appointed his home city’s most senior fire officer.

Area Commander Andy Kenna, from Castlemilk, is the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s new Local Senior Officer for the city. Andy, 52, began his career as a firefighter in 1997 based at Govan and has worked at various stations in the city and West of Scotland over the past 27 years.

Andy said: “I am delighted and very proud to be the new Local Senior Officer for Glasgow. I was born and raised in Castlemilk, where I still live with my wife, son, and daughter. My career has been shaped by my time working across the many stations in Glasgow, and it really does feel a bit like a homecoming.

“It is great to be back where it all began, and I am looking forward to getting started and working alongside partners to serve the local community.” Prior to life on the frontline, Andy worked as a fabricator in the shipyard in Scotstoun, where he spotted a newspaper advertisement for the recruitment of firefighters with the then Strathclyde Fire Brigade.

He has since risen through the ranks of the fire and rescue service, holding several key positions, most recently as Local Senior Officer in Dumfries and Galloway from 2022. Before taking up post in Dumfries two years ago, he worked as a Station and Group Commander throughout Lanarkshire.

In his new role he is now responsible for over 450 firefighters and 11 community fire stations across one of the busiest areas in Scotland.

He continued: “I spent much of my early career working in the central belt in Glasgow and Lanarkshire. Moving into the role of Local Senior Officer in Dumfries and Galloway gave me a completely different outlook on the job.

“Supporting the rural communities and working with local partners across Dumfries and Galloway, alongside some great colleagues, has been fantastic.

“It is bittersweet to transfer back to Glasgow, and I will be taking so much from my experience in Dumfries and Galloway into this new role. The only thing I won’t miss is the commute.”

A family man outside of the emergency services, the dad-of-two has valued his time working alongside his identical twin brother Edward, who is a Group Commander in Lanarkshire.

Andy added: “I have many people to thank throughout my career who have helped me get to this point, including my family.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside so many fantastic firefighters over the years, to help protect the public and help those in need. I am looking forward to developing positive relationships with partners throughout Glasgow, working alongside colleagues to meet priorities, and continuing the work to enhance the safety of the public.”

Andy’s appointment has been warmly welcomed by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Deputy Assistant Chief Officer for the West of Scotland, Stephen Wright.

He said: “I am very pleased that Andy will be taking over as our new Local Senior Officer for Glasgow City. He is an officer of the highest calibre, with vast experience across the fire and rescue service. I have no doubt Andy will continue the work done to provide local solutions to local challenges across Glasgow.