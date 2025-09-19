The new city centre store is to open next week just off Argyle Street.

Celtic have announced the closure of their Glasgow city centre store on Argyle Street which has served supporters since the nineties.

The store is to close for the final time this evening on the famous Glasgow street before moving to new premises along the road on Queen Street.

Taking to social media, Celtic FC said: “The Argyle Street Celtic store will close its doors for the final time tonight, after serving Hoops supporters in the city centre since the 90s.

“But as one door closes, another opens – and next Wednesday will see the opening of our brand new flagship Celtic store on Queen Street!

“The fantastic new retail outlet (formerly the NEXT building) represents a huge development for the club and our supporters, delivering 5,500 square feet of retail space across two floors - more than double the existing store.

“Supporters can look forward to a truly immersive fan experience, shopping our fantastic range of kits, trainingwear, adidas Originals and so much more in a modern, spacious and accessible environment.

“The new store will be launched in partnership with our official kit supplier adidas, who have been integral to our fantastic new design and fit-out, showcasing the strength of the partnership between two world-renowned sporting brands in Celtic and adidas.

“The management and staff of the Argyle Street store would like to thank all fans for their support over the years.

“Make sure you ‘Sign For Celtic’ to be the first to know about exclusive in-store events!

“The new Celtic store will open at 9am on Wednesday 24 September at 12-18 Queen Street.