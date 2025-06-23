Celtic legend and Lisbon Lion European Cup winner John Clark dies aged 84

Getty Images

Celtic legend John Clark has sadly passed away at the age of 84. Born on March 13, 1941, in Chapelhall, Clark became a cornerstone of the Celtic team known as the Lisbon Lions who became the first British side to win the European Cup in 1967.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club confirmed the news in a statement saying: “Everyone at Celtic Football Club is deeply saddened at the news that legendary Lisbon Lion, John Clark has passed away at the age of 84.

“John made his Celtic debut in 1959 and would go on to make well over 300 appearances in the hoops, with his finest hour coming in the heat of Lisbon in May, 1967 when he and his teammates wrote their names in to football folklore by defeating Inter Milan to win the European Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By the time his playing career at Celtic Park came to an end, John had won an incredible six league titles, five League Cups, three Scottish Cups and one European Cup.

“He left the club in 1971 and returned a few years later, taking his place as a coach with the Celts’ youths and reserve sides before linking up with Billy McNeill, becoming Cesar’s assistant manager at Aberdeen and then at Celtic.

“After enjoying success in the dugout alongside his former captain, John embarked on his own managerial career in the late 1980’s and early 90’s, taking charge of Cowdenbeath, Stranraer and Clyde.

“His time at Celtic, however, wasn’t finished and John returned once again to the club that he loved, taking on the role as kit man, a role which he held for almost two decades from the 1990’s onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His love for the club was a constant throughout his life and, after leaving his role with the first team, he was able to enjoy matches from the stands at Celtic Park. He will be greatly missed by everyone at the club.”

John Clark leaves Celtic Park for the funeral of Lisbon Lion hero Stevie Chalmers | Getty Images

Speaking on Clark’s sad passing, Celtic Chairman, Peter Lawwell said: “John’s passing represents a massive loss to his own family and of course a huge loss to the wider Celtic family.

“A very dear friend and colleague, John was actually a hero to me and so many others, someone who achieved the greatest feat of all in club football but did so, along with his great team mates with such grace and humility.

“That famous day in Lisbon, which John was such an integral part of, changed our club forever. Ever since, each player who has passed through our club has stood on the shoulders of giants and John was certainly one of those giants.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“John gave his life to Celtic both as a player and on our staff in a variety of his roles and his contribution to our great club over so many decades is immeasurable”.

“John was a fantastic husband, father and grandfather. Such a warm, gentle, and unassuming man. It was an absolute privilege to have known John. Rightly he will forever be regarded as one of Celtics greatest ever servants.

“He will be someone we will all miss so dearly and we send all our love, our thoughts and prayers to John’s family.”

Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers has also reflected on today’s sad news, saying: “‘Greatness’ is a word people throw around, but for John Clark it is a very fitting tribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“John was instrumental in delivering our greatest day ever and his achievement is forever etched in Celtic’s proud history.

“John’s continued presence at Celtic across so many decades I know served as an absolute inspiration to so many players, managers and staff, including myself very much.

“To have him with us, as part of the club for so long has been a tremendous privilege for us all, it meant so much to us. Through his knowledge, his wisdom and his true love for Celtic, John has made such an important contribution to the club.”

“I know John was loved so dearly by his family, by everyone at the club and our supporters. We will all miss him so much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic Chief Executive, Michael Nicholson added: “I would like to offer all our sincere and heartfelt condolences to John’s family on such a sad day.

“In losing John, we have all lost a dear friend, such a fine man and someone who gave Celtic everything over such a long time.

“In a sense John was Celtic, on and off the pitch across so many years, contributing so much to our success at all times.

“While John was one of our greatest, he never saw himself as that, his own humility never allowing him to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole Celtic family will mourn John’s loss together, supporters and colleagues alike. We will ensure that we give John’s family every support at such a difficult time.”

Between 1958 and 1971 he won three league championships, three Scottish Cups, four League Cups and the European Cup in 1967. Clark’s lifelong association with Celtic continued as he played a significant role in the background during other major triumphs, as a coach between 1973 and 1978, assistant manager between 1978 and 1983, returning to the club as kit controller in 1997. All of his medals are on display in the Celtic boardroom: “I feel really honoured that they are on display there and that supporters are able to see them” he said.

He joined the club in 1958 as a 17-year-old, and had been involved with the club ever since with occasional breaks in service. Clark began his career in green and white hoops in the half-back line, before being converted to a sweeper when Jock Stein returned to the club in 1965. He formed a formidable partnership with club captain Billy McNeill that would be a friendship that would last for the rest of their lives.

During his playing career at Celtic, Clark made over 300 appearances for the club.