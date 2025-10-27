Celtic players join community coaching event at new Barrowfield Training Centre

To celebrate their new long term partnership, JD and Celtic FC joined forces for a community coaching event, at the newly inaugurated Barrowfield Training Centre.

100 young players, boys and girls aged 3-12 hit the brand-new Barrowfield Training Centre for a coaching session led by Celtic FC, bringing together talent from the Celtic Soccer Academy and the local community. The atmosphere got even livelier, the moment Celtic players Callum McGregor, James Forrest, Anthony Ralston, Megan Cross and Adelaide Gay made their surprise appearance.

Jumping straight into drills and matches, and photos moments, whilst DJ’s played tunes. Organisers described it as “a day packed with energy, smiles, and unforgettable moments. Closing out an unforgettable day, the young players were recognised with certificates, gifts, and a special Q&A with the Celtic FC coaches, who dropped plenty of pro tips and inspiration.”

Following the successful event, Joseph Simpson, Head of Partnerships at JD said: “We are so pleased to commit to a further long term association with Celtic, one of the world’s great football clubs. We’ve strengthened our ongoing partnership with this iconic club, and today was all about celebrating their brand-new women’s and academy training facility — a space dedicated to these players.

”As part of this fantastic extended partnership announced today, JD will connect with Celtic FC’s Soccer Academy to deliver a further range of kids community football programmes, to be hosted at Barrowfield, inspiring the next generation to follow in the footsteps of so many more Celtic greats.

“Today marked just the first of many initiatives designed to bring the club, sport, and community even closer together, underpinned by JD’s ongoing efforts, to drive youth Forever Forward. Everyone at Celtic Football Club is delighted to agree this fantastic new long term arrangement with JD Sports which will ensure we continue our long standing relationship with a leading sports brand with such huge presence across the UK, Europe, North America and Asia.

“JD’s commitment to the club will now extend for a number of years and we are so pleased to continue to work with such a high quality partner.We are pleased too that JD will be making this commitment to our wider community through a range of really exciting programmes, an area of the club’s work which they have already supported in Ireland.”