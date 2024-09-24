Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The arts space on Sauchiehall Street have issued a statement following the tough decision to temporarily close

It has been announced that the Centre For Contemporary Arts (CCA) on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow city centre are to temporarily close from the end of 2024.

Taking to social media the CCA said: “We want to share an important update on CCA’s financial position, which, like many in the arts sector, has become increasingly challenging over recent months. We are facing a period of significant financial uncertainty, and we’ve been working hard to plan for the future with a focus on securing CCA’s long-term stability.

“As part of this process, we will temporarily close CCA from December 2024 to March 2025 to focus on restructuring and ensuring financial recovery. As we finalise our plans for this period, we are communicating with all those directly affected, including our staff team, funders and programme partners.

“We are actually reimagining how we can continue our community initiatives during our short closure, and we are exploring the possibility of keeping our in-house bar open. Our efforts are aimed at reopening in the spring with plans in place that will carry us into the years to come.

“We will continue to operate as normal until the temporary closure.

“If you’re wondering how you can help us during this time, there are several ways; consider donating, extending your patience and encouragement, or simply stopping by Third Eye Bar for a drink - every visit directly contributes to our creative programme and the upkeep of our building.

“Thank you for standing with us through this challenging period. We are grateful for your continued patience, support, and solidarity.

“With gratitude, CCA team.”