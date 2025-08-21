A rare set of buildings designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh and located in Ruchill in north-west Glasgow are to be sold for the first time.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mackintosh Halls, which include a large meeting area and a janitor’s house, were purpose built for church use in 1899 and are considered to be a stunning example of the renowned designer’s work.

Poignantly, the buildings date from around the same time as the Glasgow School of Art, which was also designed by Mackintosh and tragically almost completely destroyed by two fires in 2014 and 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the site features a church sanctuary, although this was built at a later date and is not by Mackintosh.

The Church of Scotland

The unusual sale comes following the union of the congregations of Ruchill Kelvinside Church of Scotland with Maryhill in 2022.

Rev Stuart Matthews, who is the minister, explained that although it has been a difficult decision the congregation believe it is in the best interests of the buildings.

“They have undertaken to look after The Mackintosh Halls for many years but like all of the Church of Scotland we have faced a challenging time post-Covid with a backdrop of ongoing church reform, declining congregations and increasing financial constraints,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Mackintosh Halls are a real gem and we are hoping someone with better resources will recognise the building's significance and undertake to preserve its future appropriately.

“Whilst we don’t have an exact timetable yet we are expecting that the buildings will go on sale towards the end of the year.”

The Property Convener of Glasgow Presbytery, Rev David Gray, who has an architectural background, said: “This is a rare surviving example of the early work of Charles Rennie Mackintosh, reflecting his distinctive architectural style as it evolved during a creative period leading to the design of Glasgow School of Art.

“In this, the origins of later design ideas are evident, making The Mackintosh Halls an important microcosm of all that was achieved during his career, as well as an important asset to be maintained and curated in-future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Robertson, Director of the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society, said:

“The Ruchill Church Halls display Mackintosh's trademark style and his art nouveau motifs are scattered throughout the building.

“With stained glass windows and flower patterns etched in the doors, the design resembles that of the Art School.

“Ruchill was designed at the start of Mackintosh’s extraordinary creative period from 1895-1906, which includes nearby Queen’s Cross Church (1897-9), The Glasgow School of Art (1897–9), the Arts and Crafts Exhibition in London and his first work for Miss Cranston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The buildings of Charles Rennie Mackintosh form a major component in the nation’s cultural heritage and are celebrated internationally. The Society plays a major role in promoting the Mackintosh legacy and acts as a guardian to safeguard and conserve the buildings for future generations.

“The legacy is small, vulnerable and irreplaceable.”