Chris Brown set to play show in Glasgow with tickets on sale now
The show at Hampden Park Stadium, Glasgow will also feature 3x Grammy nominated and multi-platinum selling artist, Bryson Tiller. Breezy Bowl XX celebrates 20 years of Brown’s career and builds on the momentum of his highly successful 2024 11:11 Tour, which supported his Billboard R&B Albums chart-topping studio release.
The tour delivered sold-out shows across North America and sold-out stadium shows in Brazil and South Africa, reaffirming Brown’s global touring power and audience demand.
TICKETS - EUROPE/UK: Tickets for the European leg will be available starting Monday, March 31 via presales that will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, April 3 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
Tickets for the Glasgow show will be available via www.gigsinscotland.com.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.