Chris Brown set to play show in Glasgow with tickets on sale now

Today, two-time Grammy winning global R&B superstar Chris Brown has announced he will embark on a summer stadium run across North America and Europe for his BreezyBowl XX Tour, including one Scottish date at Hampden Park Stadium on 1st July 2025.

The show at Hampden Park Stadium, Glasgow will also feature 3x Grammy nominated and multi-platinum selling artist, Bryson Tiller. Breezy Bowl XX celebrates 20 years of Brown’s career and builds on the momentum of his highly successful 2024 11:11 Tour, which supported his Billboard R&B Albums chart-topping studio release.

The tour delivered sold-out shows across North America and sold-out stadium shows in Brazil and South Africa, reaffirming Brown’s global touring power and audience demand.

TICKETS - EUROPE/UK: Tickets for the European leg will be available starting Monday, March 31 via presales that will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, April 3 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com .

Tickets for the Glasgow show will be available via www.gigsinscotland.com .