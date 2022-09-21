Find out how to get tickets for The Holiday Live in Concert just in time for Christmas.

A screening of The Holiday, accompanied by a live orchestra, is coming to Glasgow this Christmas.

A full orchestra will perform Hans Zimmer’s score while you watch Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet discover unexpected love in this christmas classic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As it stands, there is just one date for the Glasgow concert, and the only other showing in the UK is in London.

The show is set to take place on December 8 in Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show and how to get tickets.

What’s The Holiday about and who’s in it?

Starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black, The Holiday tells the story of two women, who have recently gone through a breakup, and need a change of scenery.

The unlucky in love women decide to swap houses for the Christmas holidays and have to adjust to the other person’s very different lifestyles.

Amanda, played by Cameron Diaz, lives in a luxurious mansion in California and Iris, played by Kate Winslet, inhabits a small charming cottage in an English village.

The two singletons find love where they least expect it, but are unsure how they are going to make things work.

How to get tickets

Tickets went on Ticketmaster presale from Wednesday 21 September at 10am until Thursday September 22 at 9am.

General tickets for the concert go on sale Thursday 22 September at 10am and are available via Ticketmaster .