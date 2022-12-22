As NationalWorld’s work with Trussell Trust’s food bank campaign continues, here’s the food banks open in Glasgow this Christmas.

Volunteers and staff at Trussell Trust will continue their tremendous work across Glasgow’s many food banks this festive period. While some will be taking some well earned leave to spend quality time with their families, there will still be help if you need it.

This year, as many scrape pounds of meat off their plate, those who live in the poorer areas of Glasgow won’t have the same privilege. That’s why NationalWorld has partnered up with Trussell Trust this winter, to help meet the increased need and support food banks during one of their toughest winters to date.

The campaign looks to help food banks across the country with donations, as community centres face higher demand and dwindling resources. The compounding effect of the cost of living crisis has built a wider bracket of financially vulnerable residents.

Alongside NationalWorld’s involvement with The Trussell Trust , Glasgow World has listed all the food banks open and shut around the festive season - all sourced directly from Trussell Trust themselves.

Food banks open in Glasgow for Christmas 2022

Glasgow SE food banks

Last day of distribution across all food banks is Friday December 23 and won’t reopen until Wednesday January 4

Glasgow NE food banks

Wednesday December 21

Parkhead: 10:30 - 12:30

Riddrie: 1:30 - 3:30

Thursday December 22

Bridgeton: 10:45 - 12:45

Shettleston: 1:30 - 3:30

Blairtummock: 2-4

Friday December 23

Parkhead: 1-3

Glasgow SW

December 27

Linthouse: 2pm - 4pm

Ibrox: Closed

Penilee: 10:30am - 12:30am

Mosspark: Closed

December 30

Cardonald: 10am - 12:45am

January 3

Linthouse: 2pm - 4pm

Penilee: 10:30am - 12:30am

Ibrox: Closed

Mosspark: Closed

January 6

Cardonald: 10am - 12:45am

Glasgow NW

December 20

Blawarthill Church: 12pm - 2pm

December 21

Victory Family Centre: 12 - 2pm

December 22

Ruchill Church Hall: 12 - 2pm

December 23