The cast of a new production at the Citizens Theatre, with an original score by Deacon Blue’s Ricky Ross, has been announced - as the Gorbals theatre reopens after seven years

The Citizens Theatre has today revealed the full cast for Small Acts of Love, the first production to be performed on the theatre’s home stage in more than seven years when it reopens later this year.

The major new work about the bonds of friendship forged between the people of Lockerbie and the American relatives in the wake of the Pan Am 103 atrocity in December 1988. Commissioned by the Citizens Theatre’s Artistic Director Dominic Hill, this new theatrical and musical collaboration between playwright Frances Poet and composer Ricky Ross (Deacon Blue) is presented in association with the National Theatre of Scotland, and will premiere on Friday, 12 September.

Dominic Hill, Director, said: “To be announcing our cast for Small Acts of Love today is an exciting and pivotal moment in our journey home. Ranging from some of the most experienced and well-known actors in Scotland to newly graduated stars of the future, this cast and this production announce the ambition and quality of the new Citizens Theatre.

“And that quality is matched by the creative team who include Olivier Award winning lighting designer Bruno Poet and designer Tom Piper (who has recently revived his celebrated ‘poppy installation’ at the Tower of London). With only a few weeks to go until the start of rehearsals, the whole company is preparing to welcome artists and audiences to our fantastic new building for the first time in 7 years.”

Spanning thirty-six years, Small Acts of Love follows the journey of two communities brought together under extraordinary circumstances. What begins in grief blossoms into connection, as small gestures of kindness grow into lasting bonds of friendship, resilience, and love.

A generation-spanning cast of 14 actors will bring to life the profound stories of these two communities -from established stars of stage and screen to emerging artists including Ewan Donald, Simon Donaldson, Blythe Duff, Barrie Hunter, Robbie Jack, Beth Marshall, Hilary MacLean, Jayne McKenna, Jo Servi, Naomi Stirrat, Mandi Symonds, Lewis Fleming, Holly Howden-Gilchrist, and Nicholas Marshall.

Blythe Duff returns to the Citizens Theatre following standout performances in Wild Rose at the Lyceum and Escaped Alone at the Tron. Robbie Jack and Beth Marshall both recently appeared in Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103, the BBC drama exploring the same real-life events that inspired this new stage production.

Dominic Hill, Director, said: “We’re pleased to continue supporting early-career artists through initiatives like our Graduate Actor roles and our partnership with Birkbeck’s MA in Theatre Directing. These placements offer emerging talent the chance to gain experience within a professional producing theatre, and contribute fresh ideas and energy to our work.”

Ricky Ross has produced an original score for the work | Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Featuring an original score by Deacon Blue’s Ricky Ross, Small Acts of Love is driven by a brand-new soundtrack performed live on stage by a five-piece roots band.

The production is set to open the first season of on-stage work at the Citizens Theatre following the highly anticipated completion of redevelopment works on the building. The company originally moved out of its historic Gorbals home in June 2018, as work began on the first major redevelopment of the Category B listed building since it began life as a working theatre in 1878.

This autumn, a multi-day Homecoming festival will welcome audiences back celebrating the Citzens past, present and future. The celebrations culminate in Small Acts of Love—the first full production on the theatre’s main stage.