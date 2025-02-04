Glasgow city centre 24-hour snooker hall plan approved

Plans have been approved that will see a new 24-hour snooker hall opened in Glasgow City Centre.

Plans have now been approved for the snooker facility at an “underutilised” basement storage unit at 43 Union Street - near the Rennie Mackintosh Hotel and Central Station.

According to Viet K Ltd, who submitted the planning application, the 24-hour venue will have a bar and repurpose the basement of a retail outlet that operates above it.

The applicant said: "Positioned merely a two-minute walk from local bus stops and Central Station, the site ensures convenient accessibility for potential visitors.

"It would provide a new venue for recreation and socialising, create jobs, and stimulate economic activities in nearby businesses, enhancing the area's attractiveness and liveliness."