City centre street reopens after road works to repair sinkhole

A busy city centre road in Glasgow has fully re-opened to traffic today, Wednesday 2 June, following Scottish Water’s completion of emergency repair works.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eastbound section of St Vincent Street, between Newton Street and Elmbank Street, had been closed since early June after a sinkhole appeared in the carriageway outside the Scottish Power building.

Following investigations, repairs were carried out on both the sewer network and an adjacent water main. Both were identified as contributing to the defect in the road. Repairs were made more challenging due to the presence of uncharted underground utilities and structures. However, the repairs were delivered as quickly and safely as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We’d like to thank residents, businesses and road users for their patience and cooperation while we carried out this emergency repair in a busy part of the city.

“We’re pleased to confirm the road has now reopened and all work has been safely completed.”

During the works, the publicly-owned utility also worked closely with organisers of the Lloyd’s Tour of Britain Women cycle race, which successfully went ahead using a revised route during the closure.

This work was delivered on Scottish Water’s behalf by contractor George Leslie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The section of St Vincent Street in Glasgow city centre was partially closed on 2 June after road workers found a sinkhole. It was discovered outside the Scottish Power building. Scottish Water closed the eastbound section of the road between Newton Street and Elmbank Street for emergency sewer repairs.