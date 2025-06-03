Clyde Chorus: Glasgow 850 event brings community together through music

An event showcasing Glasgow’s cultural heritage and how it has merged over the last 850 years has been one key aspect of the city’s birthday celebrations.

Last Friday Bletherin, a music group made up of two students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) and their tutor, took to the stage at The Savings Bank on Bridge Street as part of the Clyde Chorus programme.

Hardeep Deerhe, 47, known professionally as Sodhi, is a highly skilled musician, composer, and performance artist based in Scotland who has teamed up with RCS students Roo Geddes, a 25-year-old fiddle player and Ewan Johnston a 21-year-old pianist, to create the group Bletherin. They aim to blend traditional Scottish, Indian classical and jazz influences to create a unique sound that brings together these musical traditions.

On Friday as part of the Clyde Chorus they provided their audience with a flavour of what is to come this year at the Glasgow MELA programme – Scotland’s biggest South Asian festival. Following their performance Roo told how Bletherin came to be.

He explained: “Ewan and I study together at the RCS on the Jazz course there. We started to write some tunes together and formed this musical relationship. We got a gig but it was for a trio. We needed percussion and that is where Sodhi came in.”

Ewan added: “For so long I have been so interested in the tabla as an instrument and the sound it can get into. I knew there was a tabla player [Sodhi] as I had heard him on records. I contacted Sodhi and that’s how the collaboration started about two years ago.”

Through Bletherin the group has been able to perform their own original compositions, highlighting their distinctive approach to genre-crossing music.

They said that “70%” of Friday’s gig was improv and it was important to trust the people you worked with before you tried it. Roo continued: “I am less experienced at improv than both of them, I came to it later but this is a safe space for me to try it out.”

Ewan added: “It’s about getting to the point of letting go of that fear. I feel like we are all at a point with our musicality and our ways that we have developed that the fear of improvisation and creating on the spot is non-existent.

“You feel safe because you know you can throw anything out and it can be caught by whoever you have thrown to. We have spent time together and although we have so many different influences on the route of what we are all aiming to do, it feels quite aligned that we are all there to create and have that relationship with music that is truly egoless.

“Every gig is wildly different and it is so exciting that we are all on the same page with that and we can just show up. One thing that is notable about Glasgow to me is that it feels very open to things like this happening.”

Roo also told how being able to perform culturally diverse music is important for Glasgow 850.

He said: “Glasgow is quite a culturally diverse city and it feels like this is Glaswegian music to me, having these strands of contemporary, relevant jazz in with traditional Indian music which has come to Glasgow and is embedded within the city and become a part of what Glasgow is now.

“Now with the Scottish element, my fiddle is 200 years old and has been in Glasgow the whole time. My great-great grandad played that instrument in Cowcaddens. We have got these very different elements but to me it just feels as Glaswegian as it gets.”

Sodhi, who produces the Glasgow MELA, said it was very rare to find a “sweet spot” when it came to mixing the different genres of music.

Glasgow MELA presents international artists and performers alongside local groups from Glasgow’s diverse communities.

Sodhi explained: “I am the producer for the Glasgow Mela who wanted an act from the Mela as part of the Clyde Chorus. What we are really working on is collaboration and good collaborative work in this field is rare. You have got two cultures, it is a cross over and very rarely do you hit the sweet spot with both.

“What I find amazing with both Roo and Ewan is that it’s a genuine interest in Indian Classical music. They are sincere about it and for me that is a big thing because there are a lot of aspects of collaborative work that are questionable. When you are working with people that are really sincere about it and wanting to learn, why not showcase that and give it a platform.

“Around 70% of our set was improv so it is a conversation and you don’t know where that conversation is going to go which is what makes this band so unique as improv isn’t something that is practised as much in the West. This is a self discovery journey as well and it is important that you have that safe space that you know someone will catch you and will even develop from that.”

Speaking about how Glasgow has become more diverse he added: “In the 1990s there was a lot of money thrown into diversity.

“One creation was the Glasgow MELA, which is still going strong, and the second thing is the Asian Arts Association. The wonderful thing about that was it offered tabla, vocal and dance classes. That was where I got my original training. I was 11 and no one knew what the instrument was.

“If I look at the period then and now it shows you how Glasgow has evolved. Hopefully people like Ewan and Roo will help to expand that even further through their music circles. The music landscape in Scotland is very diverse now and it is very open. In comparison to other places I feel it is a wee bit behind but is catching up fast and I think 850 is a good milestone to take it further.”