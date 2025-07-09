Glasgow Commonwealth Games mascot Clyde rules himself out of 2026 running

Glasgow’s 2014 commonwealth mascot has announced that he will not be in the running to return to the role when the games return in 2026.

Iconic Scottish mascot Clyde has ruled himself out of the running to be the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games mascot. The spiky mascot said that he will still be involved with the games, but will not take on the main role.

Speaking at a press conference, Clyde – still looking sprightly in his Team Scotland tracksuit, athletics spikes and with trademark grin and prickly purple hair – delivered the news in true showman style. Reading from a heartfelt statement on his behalf, a Glasgow 2026 spokesperson confirmed Clyde’s decision to welcome a new face to lead the next exciting chapter in Glasgow, and the Commonwealth’s sporting history.

The statement read: “Back in 2014, I was honoured to play a part in one of the greatest sporting summers Glasgow and Scotland have ever seen.

“To know that after all these years, I still hold such a place in the heart of this city and in the heart of Scotland, is a far greater honour than a simple thistle could ever ask for.

“So for this very reason – and with a heart full of excitement for what’s about to come – that I officially rule myself out of the running to be the mascot for Glasgow 2026.”

But fans needn’t worry, as Clyde, as Scotland’s favourite incarnation of the national flower – who earlier this year welcomed mascots Borobi, of Gold Coast 2018, and Perry, of Birmingham 2022, to Glasgow and took them on a tour of the city – hinted he’ll still have a role to play next summer, and that he’s been working closely with the Glasgow 2026 Organising Company, adding: “Something magical is coming your way…and I know you’re going to love it.”

Organisers have confirmed the new Glasgow 2026 mascot will be revealed on 23 July to mark one year to go until the Games officially begin.

The new mascot – whose top-secret identity remains firmly under wraps – has been created by the Glasgow 2026 Mascot Makers, a team of 76 schoolchildren from 24 Glasgow schools. In collaboration with the Glasgow 2026 Organising Company, Glasgow City Council, Impact Arts and creative agency 999, the Mascot Makers created a character who will become an icon of the Games, full of Glasgow’s signature warmth, wit and charm.

Insiders say the new character will be ‘a sensation’ and ‘bursting with personality and sparkle’ – but for now, details on the name, shape, or species are being kept firmly behind closed doors.

Phil Batty OBE, Chief Executive of Glasgow 2026, said: “Clyde is loved by everybody in the Commonwealth Games community, from the team, fans and athletes to the wider public for his friendly face, his energy and his pride in Scotland. He’s given many years of tireless service and will be a tough act to follow, but we know our brilliant new mascot will add magic and sparkle to the Games and win a new generation of hearts across Glasgow, Scotland and around the world.

“Imagined by the young people of Glasgow to shine on the world stage, this new character captures everything Glasgow 2026 is about – fun, inclusion, pride and progress. We can’t wait to unveil them to the world later this month.

“We’re excited that Clyde will have a role to play at Glasgow 2026, and can’t wait to share what it is!”

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place from 23 July to 2 August 2026 and will feature more than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories, competing in an exhilarating 10 sport programme, across four of the city’s iconic venues.

More than 200 medals will be up for grabs across 11 days, which includes a record-breaking Para sport programme – 47 events across six sports; the biggest Track Cycling, Swimming and 3x3 Basketball competitions seen at a Commonwealth Games; and the return of groundbreaking events like the Commonwealth Mile in Athletics.

To find out more, register your interest in volunteering, tickets and to stay up to date with the latest news, visit www.glasgow2026.com.

