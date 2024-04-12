Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Commonwealth Games could return to Glasgow in 2026 if no other host city is found.

Victoria were meant to host the games in two years time but the Australian state withdrew due to rising costs which has meant that there could once again be potential for Glasgow to host the sporting event.

Glasgow could step in with a scaled-back offering if talks with other countries fail which would mean that Scotland would host the games for the fourth time.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) said: "Our priority is to ensure a Games takes place in 2026 and we are encouraged by the news that the CGF are in advanced discussions with other nations.

"However, if an alternative solution cannot be secured within the coming weeks, we are ready to explore our concept with the CGF and key partners in greater detail, with the aim of delivering a world class-sporting event in Scotland using a model that could be replicated across the Commonwealth for future editions.

"A feasibility study was commissioned in December 2023 to assess Scotland's viability as a cost-effective alternative host, following the CGF's decision to make available £100m to host nations for a 2026 Games as part of the Victoria settlement agreement.

Glasgow looks very different from the city which hosted the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Picture: John Devlin

"We are satisfied that the concept developed could see a refreshed format for the Games, that would see it be delivered on time and on budget, providing significant benefit to the Scottish economy and a potential blueprint for a sustainable Games model of the future."