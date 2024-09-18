Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glasgow hospitality chiefs are ‘buzzing’ and ‘ready to welcome guests from around the globe’ as the city has been chosen to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Scotland’s biggest city will become home to competitors from all over the world for the second time, having hosted what was hailed as a historical, standout Games in 2014.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) gave Glasgow the green light yesterday, replacing the original choice, Victoria, Australia. Plans were scrapped Down Under after it was revealed it would cost the state 589 million Australian dollars.

It’s good news for Glasgow’s bars, restaurants and hotels as the 2014 games reported a ‘tremendous boost’ to the hospitality industry, both on a local and national scale. A total of £282 million-worth of tourism was reportedly brought in, as 690,000 people travelled to the city to attend the games.

Glasgow hoteliers celebrated as occupancy sat at 95% for August 2014 while the average room yield soared by 21.3%. More guests were staying at hotels in Scotland than anywhere else in the UK, as Edinburgh and Inverness lodgings sat at over 90% capacity for the month. In addition, visitors were spending an average of five days in the country. Craig Munro, general manager at AC Hotel by Marriott Glasgow, is ‘confident’ that 2026 ‘will be a great success’, while Ben McLeod, general manager at The Social Hub Glasgow, the first UK venue for the industry-leading, community-focused hybrid hospitality concept, is ‘excited about the impact on our community in Glasgow’.

Since opening earlier this year, The Social Hub, which features a hotel, extended stay and student rooms through to spaces to work and meet, has welcomed students, businesspeople, neighbours and more to learn, stay, work and play.

General Manager Ben McLeod commented: " This is fantastic news for Glasgow and the hospitality industry. We are perfectly suited for an event of this size. We are able to accommodate everything from hotel and extended stay guests to digital nomads, through to brands looking for dynamic spaces for private meetings and events.

"We know the effect the Commonwealth Games had on the city in 2014, so we are excited about the impact on our community in Glasgow. We look forward to welcoming athletes, teams, supporters and more to The Social Hub."

Craig Munro, AC Hotel’s GM, added: “This is perfect culmination of a phenomenal summer that saw events like The Open, The Fringe, and Taylor Swift's concerts, along with a significant increase in visitors choosing Glasgow as their destination. We’ve been incredibly busy and are thrilled with the momentum.

“Glasgow 2014 was one of the most memorable summers, not only due to the tremendous boost to hospitality businesses but also because of the incredible atmosphere that permeated the city. Our entire industry is buzzing with excitement. Glasgow has evolved significantly with the addition of many new, outstanding venues.

“We’re confident that when the Commonwealth Games returns, it will be a great success. Glasgow is truly a world-class events city, and we’re ready! We can’t wait to welcome guests from around the globe.”

Over the build-up period, and duration of the 2014 Games, the event contributed around £740 million to Scotland’s Gross Value Added (GVA). This is the measure of the value of goods and services produced in an area, industry or sector of an economy. Of that staggering amount, £390 million went to Glasgow alone.

Nadine Carmichael is head of sales and marketing for DRG; a hospitality heavyweight with a number of beloved Glasgow restaurants on its roster, including The Anchor Line, Cafe Andaluz and DiMaggio’s.

She said: “Without doubt, 2014 was our busiest summer ever. DRG owns restaurants in Glasgow city centre such as Atlantic, The Citizen and Barolo. To see this amount of visitors to our city once again will be just incredible. We’re looking forward to seeing diners from all over the world enjoying the variety of cuisines at our venues.”

Innis & Gunn runs two popular taprooms in the city. Founder and master brewer, Dougal Sharp, said: “As the official 2024 beer partner at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Innis & Gunn hosted a month-long takeover at The Mound. This was a huge success and is an example of the impact major events have on business. We have two taprooms in Glasgow: one in the west end and another in the city centre. This announcement is just huge for our industry.”

While events took place in venues throughout the city and beyond in 2014, much of the action centred on the West End. Wrestling, judo and boxing competitors, as well as press and broadcasting teams all descended on the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre (SECC). The Clyde Auditorium hosted weightlifting while the OVO Hydro was used for gymnastics and netball. Bowls headed to Kelvingrove Park and nearby Scotstoun Leisure Centre provided table tennis and squash courts.

The West End’s role to play in the games doesn’t go unnoticed by Mark De’Mar, head of operation at Civerinos. The pizza chain has one restaurant in the thoroughfare of bustling Finnieston, just a stone’s throw away from 2014’s venues.

Mark added: “Glasgow being named as the next city to host the Commonwealth Games is brilliant not only for the city’s residents but businesses like ours that should really reap the benefits. In 2014 so many of the events were held in the West End, with a number of them taking place in venues such as the SECC and Ovo Hydro - just down the road from Civerinos.

“We can’t wait to serve up slices to spectators, competitors and visitors to the city right in the heart of the action. The impact of these events will bring a huge lift to Finnieston as a whole.”

It’s not only restaurateurs and publicans who are elated at the news. As a result of the Games, an estimated average of 2,100 jobs per year nationally were created, during the years leading up to the event as well as 2014 itself. Of those jobs,1,200 were created in Glasgow. Youngsters and students were heavily involved too. Schoolgirl, Beth Gilmour, was the brains behind the winning design for official Games mascot, Clyde while medals were designed and hand-crafted by renowned jeweller, Jonathan Boyd, alongside a team from the Glasgow School of Art.

The 2014 Games received acclaim for their organisation, attendance, and the public enthusiasm of the people of Scotland. CGF chief executive, Mike Hooper, hailed them as, ‘the standout games in the history of the movement’.