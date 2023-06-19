Competition: Win TRNSMT tickets for you and your pals

TRSNMT is once again returning to Glasgow this summer, featuring massive acts including Pulp, Sam Fender, The 1975, Royal Blood, George Ezra, Aitch, Becky Hill and Kasabian. A host of BRIT-nominated artists are also part of the festival bill, including Mimi Webb, FLO and Cat Burns. Chart-topping homegrown talent, Joesef and festival favourite Declan Welsh & The Decadent West will be taking to main stage too.

Following a hugely successful year for nu-disco, Scotland’s LF System will be getting everyone dancing at the King Tut’s stage, along with fan favourites The Wombats. Joining them will be The Coronas, Lucy Spraggan, The Mary Wallopers and Cassia. Championing new and up-and-coming talent, the River stage will be home to Nati Dreddd, Blinders, and Only the Poets across the weekend.

Taking place from 7-9th July, 50,000 music fans will descend on Glasgow per day to enjoy Scotland’s biggest festival. Tickets across the weekend are still available to purchase via TRSNMTfest.com with General Admission day tickets starting at £79 + fees.

For more information on the festival, visit trnsmtfest.com.

Competition: Win tickets to TRNSMT

GlasgowWorld has teamed up with TRNSMT festival for a special competition prize. The winner will recieve FIVE general admission day tickets for the festival day of their choice so they can join the fun with some of their friends.

To be in with a chance to win, email paul.trainer@nationalworld.com with TRNSMT in the subject line and answer the following question: What singer from North Shields is headlining TRNSMT on Saturday 8 July?

Standard NationalWorld competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.

The winner will be selected at random on Friday 23 June.