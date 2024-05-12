Concerns raised over Glasgow affordable housing plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concern have been raised over delays to the delivery of affordable family homes in Glasgow.

Since May 2023, the local authority has been working to develop 6500 affordable homes throughout the city and delivered 1352 new builds last year after receiving more than £103.6 million from the Scottish Government.

This year however the city council will receive just over £78 million from the Scottish Government as opposed to the £104 million it was expecting meaning the delivery of the 6500 new homes will be “put at risk”.

During a scrutiny committee, Baillieston councillor, John Daly asked if the council was on target to meet housing demands.

Councillor Daly said: “I am just interested to know the target completion date given that we are two years into the council term at the moment.

“Are we on track and if so how well are we on track or are we going to miss the target.”

A council officer said that after delivering more than 1300 affordable homes in the city last year – it would seem that the council is “somewhat on track”.

They said: “That was based on the assumption that we would be getting £104 million this year through the affordable housing programme which has been the indicated figure.

“We know now that the figure, although it has not been confirmed by the Scottish Government quite yet, is just over £78 million – we will bear the brunt of that 25% cut across Scotland and in the city so it will put at risk the delivery of the 6500 homes.”

Councillor Daly added: “There will be a real impact on Glasgow’s ability to deliver these targets based directly on the cuts from the Scottish Government.”

Glasgow City Council also wants to develop 60 larger – four bedroom plus – family homes in which 10% of units would be wheelchair adaptable.

It has agreed to continue its work with Registered Social Landlords to increase the supply of new affordable housing.

Calton councillor Cecilia O’Lone said: “On the larger family homes we know that is an area where people are really desperate for bigger homes. Who sets that target at 60?

“We have more people living longer.”

A council officer highlighted that there were various cost issues when it comes to developing these larger properties.

She said: “In terms of the large family housing – the target of 60 has been in place for a number of years. Last year we completed 32 – so we are some way off.

“We have spoken about some of the challenges in delivering that size of property, in particular the costs involved.