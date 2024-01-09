Construction of new £12m shipbuilding academy starts at Scotstoun

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Academy will feature a modern trade hall and a flexible learning hub to support the development of the workforce, from apprentices to senior leaders. BAE systems say the new initiative will "accelerate the modernisation of Glasgow’s historic shipbuilding industry, upskilling the existing workforce whilst attracting new talent to secure its future for generations to come."

A historic industrial building will be retrofitted to become the trade hall, with areas dedicated to each shipbuilding trade, ship-realistic mock up environments alongside research and technology facilities. Immediately adjacent will be the learning hub, containing more than 30 classrooms, a STEM innovation lab and office facilities.

On completion in the second half of 2024, the Shipbuilding Academy will provide training for almost 4,500 employees, including around 700 apprentices.

These new facilities will also enable an expansion of the early careers programmes at BAE Systems, doubling the intake in Glasgow to more than 200 new apprentices each year.

Paul Feely, Academy and Engineering Director, BAE Systems’ Naval Ships business, said: “This new training facility is an exciting demonstration of our commitment to shipbuilding on the Clyde, allowing us to further support thousands of highly skilled jobs in Scotland.

“Our investment in Glasgow will help us to deliver the national endeavour that is the Type 26 programme and ensure that we can provide navies around the world with a competitive edge in the decades to come.”

Rex Cox, Chief Executive Officer, National Shipbuilding Office, said: “Our work with the UK Shipbuilding Skills Task Force identified the urgent need to invest in shipbuilding skills.

“At the National Shipbuilding Office, we are heartened to see such tangible action being taken in response to our collective call for upskilling the industry and we look forward to the positive impact this academy will have on our national shipbuilding capabilities."

Construction of a modern shipbuilding hall in Govan is also underway. It forms part of an overall £300m investment in the two sites in Glasgow over the next five years. These investments will support the delivery of eight Type 26 frigates for the Royal Navy and potential future orders.