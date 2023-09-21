Construction work begins on Royston Road regeneration project to build 136 homes

Construction work has started on a new flagship regeneration project to build 136 homes in Royston Road

The development will help address the area’s housing shortage by providing 86 affordable houses and a further 50 flats, as well as providing local employment for sub-contractors and work placements for young people.

McTaggart Construction has been appointed by Swan Group to deliver the homes for People for Places Capital. The £22 million project is due for completion by the end of 2025.

Janice Russell, Managing Director of McTaggart Construction, said: “We are delighted to be working with Swan Group to provide additional quality affordable homes to help alleviate the local housing shortage and support the regeneration of the area.

“We believe developments like Royston make a positive difference to people’s lives and the local community and we look forward to working with Swan Group to deliver modern, environmentally friendly homes we can all be proud of.

“The project will help secure employment for local subcontractors and provide opportunities for work placements for local young people to learn about construction and the career opportunities it can provide.”

The site is located off Darnick Street and Royston Road and comprises 50 two-bedroom flats, 80 three bed-storey Houses and 6 two-beds. The development, which provides direct access to the city centre, will also contain an environmentally friendly drainage system, amenity open areas and a play area.

Swan Group redesigned the original 100 unit Planning Consented Development to create the current 136-unit proposal in line with PfP’s aspirations.

MD Phil McGinlay said: ““Swan Group’s Royston Road development will be a great addition to Glasgow’s regeneration ambitions, offering residents direct and safe access to the city centre. We are delighted to see the commencement of works on site and is testament to the contributions from all our development partners.