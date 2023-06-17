Consultation on Duke Street redesign as part of £21.3 million Avenues project

A four-week online consultation on the design proposals for the latest Avenues project has been launched on the city council’s website.

The local authority is looking for feedback about the Duke Street and John Knox Street Avenues Plus scheme which is part of the £21.3 million programme to create a series of high-quality walking, wheeling and cycling links with communities on the “fringes” of the city centre.

Additional features include secure cycling storage hubs and community engagement activities to encourage the use of these links, which will bring a range of benefits to Glasgow.

The project will complement the wider Avenues programme in Glasgow city centre, with the latter funded through the Glasgow City Region City Deal which has allocated around £115 million to develop the project which looks to transform the city centre streetscape and public realm.

The aim is to make it more “people friendly”, attractive, greener, more sustainable and economically competitive.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “The Duke Street & John Knox Street Avenues Plus project will bring economic, environmental, health and social benefits to everyone who lives and works in the area.

“Like the rest of the Avenues Plus programme, this work will improve connections and opportunities for active travel between local communities and the nearby city centre, so it’s important that people take part in this consultation to give their views on the design proposals.”