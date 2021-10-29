The pupils took part in the collaboration ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow

The model car is made out of single use plastic (Pic from Envision Virgin Racing)

A group of Glasgow school children have taken part in an exciting project ahead of COP26 by helping to create a life size model of a Formula E car out of single use plastics.

Pupils from Garrowhill Primary School took part in a litter pick to collect items to construct the model, which took around 700 hours to complete.

Envision Virgin Racing teamed up with campaign group ‘Kids Against Plastic’ to ‘elevate the voice of young people and demonstrate the importance of youth engagement in the race against climate change.’

Envision Virgin Racing has collaborated with Kids Against Plastic – a campaign group founded by inspiring sisters Amy and Ella Meek – to Inspired to make a positive change after learning about the UN Global Goals, the Meeks have focused their efforts on collecting single use plastic litter and encouraging children, schools, businesses and councils across the UK to do the same by becoming “Plastic Clever.”

The 1:1 scale replica Formula E car has been made from 100kg of plastic litter collected by Kids Against Plastic and the school litter picks to highlight the role of plastic reduction in the race against climate change.

Taking more than 700 hours, the replica has been created by British design studio Lazerian.

The car, called ‘Recover E’ has engaged schools across the UK and aims to raise awareness of the issue of single use plastic on a global stage to accelerate change in the race against climate change.

Councillor Chris Cunningham, City Convener for Education, Skills and Early Years said: “Our children and young people have been able to take part in so many wonderful opportunities in the run up to COP26 and as part of a climate legacy for our schools.

“I know that the pupils at Garrowhill Primary had an amazing day when the Envision Virgin Racing team visited their school and they were able to help collect the litter that’s now incorporated into the racing car – recycling in perfect harmony.

“They will have a great day at Silverburn when they get to see the car in all its glory.”