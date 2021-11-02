COP26: What COVID rules are in place?

With rules differing between England and Scotland there may be some confusion about the restrictions in place for those attending the summit…

The UN has an official page regarding the organisation of the summit and the restrictions in place to help stop an outbreak of COVID during the event.

The summit will be split into two different zones. The Green Zone will be open to the public, hosting an array of different organisations and voices for the public to come listen and interact with.

The UN has created a Covid Code of Conduct, which lays out all protection measures in place for anyone attending any part of the summit. The Code of Conduct can be found here.

The main goal of the summit is for world leaders to negotiate climate change legislation, and these discussions will be held in the Blue Zone.

The organisation has released Blue Zone specific measures that all attendees must follow while in this zone. They are the following:

“Within the Blue Zone attendees must adhere to the following COVID-19 measures:

“Physical Distancing of 1m+”

“To wear a face covering at all times except when eating, drinking, sitting in office/ meeting spaces or conducting negotiations; or if medically exempt. Event speakers can also remove face coverings when delivering a speech/lecture. Face coverings should be worn when sitting in theatre-style seating.

“To show your daily negative lateral flow test result on entry into the Blue Zone.

“Practice good hand hygiene- there will be hand sanitiser stations located throughout the venue All Blue Zone attendees will have signed up to the COP26 COVID-19 Code of Conduct agreeing to adhere to following these COVID-19 rules.”