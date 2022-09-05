Cost of living: £1M Glasgow fuel fund available for struggling families

Families struggling to pay for fuel this winter will be able to get top-up payments thanks to a new £1 million Glasgow fund.

It will be distributed to some of the city’s poorest households at the start of October following the agreement of funding at the council budget earlier this year.

Residents and organisations can contact a new council service called Glasgow Helps to benefit from the fuel fund according to a council paper.

As well as helping people with top-up payments, the council’s Glasgow Fuel Support Project will also come to the rescue with advice, assistance and debt support.

Pensioners will be among the hardest hit by the price hike, with many unable to afford to heat their homes. Picture: John Devlin

The budget for the project will be allocated on behalf of the council by the Wise Group. It will work with Glasgow Helps, which provides free information, support and advice to people.

City treasurer, councillor Ricky Bell said the fund puts £1 million directly into the pockets of those Glaswegians hardest-hit by the cost-of-living crisis and adds to the work underway to assist those most affected.

The SNP councillor added: “The rise in energy bills will continue to affect all of us, with the poorest households hardest hit. In the months since the budget matters have got considerably worse.

“The crisis is now and escalating. If we are to receive additional funding then we will extend support in this vital area.”

Welcoming the approval of the Glasgow Fuel Support project, councillor Soryia Siddique said on Twitter: “Considering millions will be pushed into fuel poverty. We need all levels of government to provide support – including those experiencing poverty living in a working household.”

Councillors sitting on the city administration committee today decided to approve award to The Wise Group (HEAT Service) today.

They also agreed to extend the Fuel Support Project if the council gets more funding from the UK or Scottish Governments.

The council said it will work with a number of organisations in the city, including the Glasgow Council for the Voluntary Sector, to ensure residents know about the funding and can get access.

A report presented to councillors said: “In April 2022 household energy bills rose by 54 percent with further significant increases likely again in October 2022 and January 2023.”