Council asked to approve extra £1 million needed for August cycling event

An extra £1 million is set to be spent on the “world’s biggest cycling” event coming to Glasgow if councillors approve.

The UCI Cycling World Championships in August are expected to attract one million spectators to the city.

Glasgow City Council is already paying £15 million towards the huge event, which is expected to bring in an estimated £67 million to the Scottish economy – with a major chunk of the cash going to the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The additional cash is needed due to a “budget gap” fuelled by high inflation and the pandemic. The Scottish government is also increasing funding by £5.6 million, according to a council paper.

The competition will see Glasgow host the urban, indoor and track world championships as well as large parts of the road world competition.

The Elite women’s and men’s road races will finish in George Square after starting in Loch Lomond and Edinburgh. Events will also take place in other parts of Scotland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cyclists will descend on the nation from 120 countries and 200 world champions “will be crowned” according to a council paper.

The council report said: “The event serves to act as a policy catalyst to use cycling across Glasgow and Scotland in everyday life to accelerate a number of important policy areas in health, sport, transport, tourism, economic development, sustainability, and international development, in the lead up to, during and well beyond summer 2023.”

VisitScotland subsidiary 2023 Cycling World Championships Ltd is delivering the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glasgow Life are also managing a ‘city activation programme.’

Councillors will be asked to approve the additional £1 million at the City Administration Committee this week.

The cash would be taken from the culture and recreation fund.

Advertisement

Advertisement