Council asks owners of empty homes in Glasgow to sell or rent their properties

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Convener for Housing and Development at Glasgow City Council, is encouraging the owners of more than 2,500 vacant properties to bring homes back into use.

He confirmed letters are being sent to the owners of vacant homes asking them to act - and setting out how the authority can help.

Councillor Kelly said: "The supply of new housing has not kept pace with demand for decades - with the result that we currently have around 7,000 homeless applications and in excess of 4000 households living in temporary accommodation.

"At the same time, more than 2,500 homes in the city are lying empty. That's not sustainable.

"I've got an obligation - and a moral responsibility - to pursue any resource I can that might increase the supply of housing in the city. Addressing the thousands of vacant properties in Glasgow could be one of the quickest and most cost-effective ways of making a major impact."

The council has increased its use of Compulsory Purchase Orders to bring vacant homes back into use; but Councillor Kelly said that route was not his first preference.

He wants to support owners to sell or let their properties - including providing practical assistance where homes require investment.

With that in mind, letters are being issued to owners of empty properties, urging them to take action and setting out what help is available.

Councillor Kelly said: "I understand that there are all sorts of reasons why properties may have fallen out of use - and I want to do everything I can to support owners to create a home for someone in the city. If that means selling empty property, we can offer information on investors who are looking to buy.

"If the owners want to rent out homes, we can provide support for private landlords or connect owners with charities that are expert in letting property to alleviate homelessness. Where a home requires repairs or renovation to get it ready for rental, there are merchants' discounts and VAT discounts that owners can take advantage of - and council officers can help them navigate that."