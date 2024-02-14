Councillor calls for regeneration of Glasgow street full of empty buildings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Problems with drug dealing and a fenced off pavement area with strewn rubbish inside it are some of the issues facing the road.

Councillor Soryia Siddique joined residents, campaigners and businesses during a clean-up of the street last week.

Explaining that Carlton Place and the surrounding area also have issues, the Labour politician said: “There is a lot of litter and there is a general feeling in the area that it is rundown and dilapidated.”

The Southside Central councillor said the blocked off pavement area in Bridge Street is making movement difficult for people pushing prams and wheelchair users.

Councillor Siddique said: “I have requested a meeting with Glasgow City Council to discuss regeneration of the area.

“During a housing and homelessness crisis, historical buildings standing empty and falling into disrepair is unacceptable.

“There have been many calls for streamlining compulsory purchase and powers from the Scottish government to Glasgow City Council on compulsory sales orders.”

As part of the bid to get more buildings transformed into homes, she intends to ask what plans there are to regenerate Bridge Street and the surrounding area at a council meeting this week.

The street clean-up in the neighbourhood generated bags of rubbish last Thursday.