Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The roof of the derelict property has collapsed and the front of the building has become unstable, sparking a road closure.

Last week the council said its building standards team was contacted with a report of the roof at the property collapsing inward and significant movement in the front façade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The C-listed derelict listed building has been empty for a number of years and was surrounded by security fencing.

Reacting to the news of the building being potentially knocked down, local councillor Soryia Siddique said: “I have written to the executive director of neighbourhood, regeneration and sustainability at Glasgow City Council asking for an urgent meeting to discuss the escalation of a Bridge Street and surrounding areas action plan with relevant partners.“

The deputy Labour leader in the city also wants to discuss “the use of compulsory purchase powers to bring the area to an acceptable standard”.

Dr Siddique added: “This is increasingly relevant in light of the housing emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to local residents, businesses and campaigners who have raised ongoing concerns regarding the unacceptable condition of Bridge Street and the surrounding area and heritage buildings falling into disrepair.”

It is understood India Buildings is privately owned.

Glasgow Labour MSP Paul Sweeney posted on social media following a visit to the site: “Demolition is sadly inevitable now. I’m working with council officers to try to save the carved pediment and chimneys from the roof.”