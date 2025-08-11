Glasgow is getting ready to once again welcome The World Pipe Band Championships – a spectacular Scottish cultural highlight that is anticipated by audiences from near and far.

Now less than a week away, this year’s ‘Worlds’ will be held on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 August at Glasgow Green. It is the 77th time the renowned and historic international contest has been staged in the city. The global pinnacle of the piping competitive circuit, the championships bring together the world’s finest pipers and drummers to compete for glory in the ultimate, fiercely-fought ‘battle of the bands’.

Last year’s ‘Worlds’ saw more than 7,000 competitors demonstrating their dedication, passion, skills and talent. The event attracted over 35,000 attendees and was also watched by huge virtual audiences worldwide, thanks to BBC broadcasts and streaming.

The two-day contest culminated in Scotland’s Inveraray & District Pipe Band taking the title of 2024 World Champions. Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band of Lisburn, Northern Ireland were runners-up and Simon Fraser University of Canada took third place.

This year, with even more bands taking part – a total of 207, representing 15 countries from as far afield as Australia and New Zealand, Oman and Zimbabwe – the competition promises to be intense and exciting.

Organisers the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association are introducing a new format for the 2025 ‘Worlds’. On the first day, following the initial performances by Grade 1 bands, the focus will be on young talent. The Juvenile, and Novice Juvenile A and B bands will compete in a dedicated youth competition, giving more than 1,540 under 18s an unprecedented opportunity to shine on ‘the Worlds’ stage.

Friday’s finale will be a massed performance by all the young bands followed by their prize-giving celebration, ensuring a memorable, inspiring experience for competitors and spectators alike.

On Saturday, the spotlight is on the senior bands as their competition hots up. The two-day ‘Worlds’ will culminate in the final awards ceremony, when the top six senior grade bands and three drum major grades receive their awards before the announcement of the 2025 World Pipe Band Champions.

Colin Mulhern, Chief Executive of The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: “Our decision to stage a dedicated youth competition as part of the 2025 World Pipe Band Championships is underpinned by our mission to nurture young talent in piping and drumming. Showcasing the incredible talent and skills of the next generation, the youth competition also reinforces our ongoing commitment to the future of pipe band music.

“We hope as many people as possible will come to support these brilliant young performers as they take their well-earned place at the heart of the world’s premier pipe band event.

“As ever, tickets are in great demand for the event, so anyone who doesn’t want to miss out on the experience should book now for Friday 15 and Saturday 16 August.”

On both days, spectators at the iconic ‘Worlds’ can look forward to a great day out, with family-friendly entertainment and activities, inspirational performances, and sensational sounds and sights. They can expect: 207 bands – 53 from overseas – amassing on Glasgow Green to perform, showcase their skills and talent and compete. The bands represent 15 countries; the largest contingent is from Scotland (122 bands), followed by Northern Ireland (25 bands), USA (14 bands), and Ireland (10 bands).

Competitors’ ages range from novice juveniles in their early teens to experienced seniors, the oldest of whom are in their 70s. More than 1,500 musicians will compete in Friday’s youth competition and, on Saturday, over 6,000 band members will compete across the Grade 1, Grade 2, Grades 3A & 3B, and Grades 4A & 4B categories.

One of the world’s most colourful championships – with most bands wearing different tartans. Traditionally, pipers and drummers wear kilts in their band’s chosen tartan (usually related to clan affiliation, their founder’s heritage or regimental links). Their resplendent uniforms are topped off with distinctive Glengarry bonnets.

Roughly 52 km or 32 miles of tartan worn by competitors (as the average length of fabric in a traditional kilt is between 5 and 7.5 metres of tartan).

A wealth of traditional Scottish music. The pieces bands are required to play to demonstrate their skills differs according to their grade - from march time signatures at lower levels to MSRs (a set of tunes consisting of a March, a Strathspey and a Reel) or musical medleys at higher levels. The top Grade 1 bands play both an MSR and a medley.

A wide variety of market, food and drink stalls, an Innis & Gunn bar, and a mini traditional funfair.

The championships take place during the world's biggest week of piping, alongside Glasgow International Piping Festival Piping Live! which this year celebrates its 22nd edition, with events taking place from Monday 11 August to Sunday 17 August.

‘The Worlds’ are staged on behalf of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association by Glasgow Life – the charity which delivers culture and active living events and experiences to support mental, physical and economic wellbeing in Glasgow. The event is supported by funding from EventScotland, part of VisitScotland.

Glasgow Life Chair, Bailie Annette Christie, said: “Glasgow is privileged to be home to the world’s biggest celebration of Scotland’s national instrument. Every summer our great UNESCO City of Music is filled with sensational sounds and sights as the traditional and contemporary music of the bagpipes is showcased during our prestigious World Pipe Band Championships and vibrant Piping Live! festival. The continued success of both events demonstrates the thriving interest there is worldwide in Scottish culture and music.

“The Worlds and Piping Live! are extremely important to, and valued by, Glasgow; they enhance the city’s international profile, boost tourism, and contribute significantly to our economy. We are therefore delighted once again to welcome performers, competitors and visitors to these wonderful events.”

Rob Dickson, VisitScotland Director of Industry and Events, said: “There is definitely no better place in the world than Scotland to experience the magic of piping, and both the World Pipe Band Championships – the pinnacle of the competitive piping calendar – and the vibrant Piping Live! as part of our diverse portfolio of events and festivals taking place this summer.

“Events like these not only bring people together to share unforgettable experiences, they also play a vital role in helping driving Scotland’s visitor economy. They attract audiences and participants from across the globe, boosting local businesses, supporting jobs, and showcasing our rich cultural heritage to the world.

“Glasgow will once again provide the perfect stage as competitors from across the globe come together to showcase their talents at ‘the Worlds’, while Piping Live! brings the city to life with a vibrant celebration of both traditional and contemporary bagpipe music.”

Further details of the 2025 World Pipe Band Championships, and tickets for the event, are available at theworlds.co.uk. Highlights from the event will be broadcast on BBC Scotland on Thursday 21 August.

Details of the full festival programme for Piping Live!, which is organised by The National Piping Centre, can be found at pipinglive.co.uk.