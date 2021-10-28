COVID-19 vaccine: Novavax jab could become fifth jab to protect against the virus

Phase 3 of the trials “demonstrated 96.4% efficiency”

A Fifth COVID-19 vaccine could soon be rolled out across the UK, if given approval by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The vaccine has been created by American biotechnology company Novavax and results in its Phase 3 trials, which were sent to the MRHA at an earlier date, demonstrated “efficacy of 96.4% against the original virus strain, 86.3% against the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant and 89.7% efficacy overall, as well as a favorable safety and tolerability profile,” according to a company spokesperson.

If approved, it will be made available in the UK alongside Pfizer, Moderna, Oxford/Astrazeneca and the one-shot Janssen vaccines.

The company’s application for Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) marks the first submission for authorization of a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom.

Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax said: “This submission brings Novavax significantly closer to delivering millions of doses of the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, built on a proven, well-understood vaccine platform that demonstrated high efficacy against multiple strains of the coronavirus.

“We look forward to MHRA’s review and will be prepared to deliver vaccine doses following what we anticipate will be a positive decision.

“We thank the clinical trial participants and trial sites in the United Kingdom, as well as the U.K. Vaccines Taskforce, for their support and vital contributions to this program.”

Novavax expects to complete additional regulatory filings in key markets, including Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the World Health Organization and other markets around the world shortly following the U.K.

“The submission to MHRA leverages our manufacturing partnership with the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines,” said Rick Crowley, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer, Novavax.