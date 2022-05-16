15 men have been arrested following a disturbance near The Forge retail park in Glasgow.

The incident happened near The Forge retail park.

Police Scotland said that the incident happened on Sunday, May 1, prior to the Celtic vs Rangers game.

Around 10.45am, a disturbance broke out between a group of people near The Forge retail park. Officers were in attendance and five men, aged between 18 and 31, were arrested.

Retrospective enquiries carried out have resulted in a further ten men being identified, arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The men, aged between 17 and 40, have been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date. The men are also subject of football banning orders, preventing them from attending any regulated football matches in Scotland.