27-year-old man arrested following Glasgow city centre disturbance caused road closures

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 11th Jun 2025, 14:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been charged following a disturbance in Glasgow city centre, leading to road closures early on Saturday.

Police were called to attend the incident at around 4.45am on Saturday, 7 June. Police were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance on Kent Road near St Vincent Street.

A 27-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the disturbance near the Mitchell Library in Glasgow city centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of nearby roads, including Berkeley Street, Granville Street, Kent Road and Cleveland Street, were closed while officers dealt with the incident. The roads were closed for nearly seven hours while officers were on the scene and the library opened two hours later than expected.

Police said that there were no injuries reported and there was no threat to the wider public.

The man was due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, 9 June, 2025.

Related topics:GlasgowPoliceRoad Closures
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice