27-year-old man arrested following Glasgow city centre disturbance caused road closures
Police were called to attend the incident at around 4.45am on Saturday, 7 June. Police were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance on Kent Road near St Vincent Street.
A 27-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the disturbance near the Mitchell Library in Glasgow city centre.
A number of nearby roads, including Berkeley Street, Granville Street, Kent Road and Cleveland Street, were closed while officers dealt with the incident. The roads were closed for nearly seven hours while officers were on the scene and the library opened two hours later than expected.
Police said that there were no injuries reported and there was no threat to the wider public.
The man was due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, 9 June, 2025.