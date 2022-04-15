3 teens arrested after assault in Toryglen left boys needing hospital treatment

Three teenagers have been arrested after an assault in Toryglen left three boys needing hospital treatment.

Three teenagers have been arrested.

The three teenage boys - aged 13, 14 and 15 - have been arrested in connection with the serious assault in Toryglen on April 4.

Around 9.10pm, three boys, aged 15, 15 and 16, were assaulted at a playpark near the Asda supermarket on Prospecthill Road. They were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three male youths have been released pending further investigation and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.