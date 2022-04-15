3 teens arrested after assault in Toryglen left boys needing hospital treatment

Three teenagers have been arrested after an assault in Toryglen left three boys needing hospital treatment.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 15th April 2022, 10:08 am

Three teenagers have been arrested.

The three teenage boys - aged 13, 14 and 15 - have been arrested in connection with the serious assault in Toryglen on April 4.

Around 9.10pm, three boys, aged 15, 15 and 16, were assaulted at a playpark near the Asda supermarket on Prospecthill Road. They were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

The three male youths have been released pending further investigation and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

As part of ongoing enquiries, a number of weapons have also been seized by officers.

