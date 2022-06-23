Police Scotland recorded 350 rapes and attempted rapes in 2021, according to shocking new figures.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by GlasgowWorld looked at the number of rapes, attempted rapes and domestic incidents in the city in 2021.

While Greater Glasgow Police Division covers the wider Glasgow area, we asked for data just for crimes within the city itself.

As well as the high number of rapes, the data also shows that a large percentage of domestic abuse incidents involve a female victim and male perpetrator.

There were 337 rapes in Glasgow in 2021, with 225 of these involving a female victim over the age of 16.

There were a further 39 cases involving girls between the ages of 13 and 15, and another 21 involving girls aged under 13.

Seven boys under the age of 13 were also raped.

Thirteen assaults with the intent to rape or ravish were recorded in 2021 as well. Five of these involved women aged over 16.

In total, 9131 domestic incidents were recorded in Glasgow throughout last year - this includes domestic abuse, which, according to the Police Scotland definition, can involve physical, verbal, sexual, psychological or financial abuse ‘which might amount to criminal conduct and which takes place within the context of a relationship’.

Of these incidents, 3920 involved at least one domestic crime.

The results show a shocking amount of crimes against women in particular.