Hamilton Sheriff Court

Car owners in Carluke and Kirkfieldbank were among those targeted, Hamilton Sheriff Court heard this week.

Jamie Morrison, 28, of Millgate Road, Hamilton, admitted nine charges of car theft and was jailed for 21 months.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Darren McGlynn, 29, of Drumfin Avenue, Caldercruix, was sent to prison for 13 months after he pleaded guilty to four charges.

Morrison, McGlynn and Callum Hamilton stole a Ford Fiesta in Peacock Loan, Carluke, in June 2022.

John Coogan, prosecuting, said the car was recovered in Hamilton two days later. The front door was damaged. DNA from the three accused was found in the vehicle.

Morrison and Lewis Morrison took a Vauxhall Astra from Gair Crescent, Carluke, in December 2022.

On that occasion the owner started the engine to let the windscreen defrost and went back into the house. Thieves took the opportunity to drive the car away.

It was recovered at Biggar Road Industrial Estate in Cleland, bearing a different registration plate. DNA from both accused was recovered.

Jamie Morrison and Lewis Morrison struck in Kirkfieldbank the same month, taking a Mercedes Beetle van from Riverside Road.

This time the owner started the vehicle before moving a bin to the rear of the house and was shocked on returning to see it was gone.

Mr Coogan said the van was fitted with a tracking device and, like the Astra, it was found at the industrial estate in Cleland, again with a false number plate attached.

Once again Jamie Morrison's DNA was in the stolen vehicle while he and Lewis Morrison were seen on CCTV getting out of the van.

Jailing Jamie Morrison, Sheriff Linda Nicolson said he had a "significant" criminal record, including convictions for similar crimes.

She told him: "There has been a course of conduct over a period of time. It was systematic and organised in character."

Lewis Morrison, 23, also admitted possession of a toolbox from the stolen van, another charge of car theft and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The court heard £4,000 of the Class B drug was found at his home in Mill Street, Caldercruix.

He was given a two-year supervision order as an alternative to prison. He must do 300 hours of unpaid community work and will be confined to his home every night for six months under an electronic tagging order.

Hamilton, 25, of Meadowside, Hamilton, admitted another two car theft charges.

He will be supervised for six months and must attend addiction services and do 300 hours of unpaid work. He also received a four-month electronic tag.

Declan McBride, 22, of Watson Avenue, Stonehouse, admitted stealing two vehicles, on one occasion after breaking into the owner's home and taking the keys.

He will be supervised for two years and has to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work. He was also given a three-month tag, banning him from leaving the house between 7pm and 7am each day.