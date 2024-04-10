Airdrie Sheriff Court

Thomas Jordan, 54, said he grabbed the weapon after another man was allegedly slashed.

The explanation helped Jordan, of Patterson Drive, Law, avoid a prison sentence at Airdrie Sheriff Court this week.

He admitted carrying the machete without reasonable excuse in Patterson Drive on April 7, 2022.

It was also alleged that, while acting with an unidentified person, Jordan punched Jack Barr repeatedly, knelt on him and struck him on the head with the blade to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

However, his not guilty plea to that charge was accepted.

Annette Ward, prosecuting, said police officers reviewed CCTV footage from the early hours of the morning.

She told the court: "It showed Jordan walking up and down the street in possession of a machete. This happened three times between 4.14am and 4.21am. The machete was on open view."

Defence agent Bobby Reid said Jordan accepted he had been involved in an "altercation" with two other people.

Mr Reid stated: "His position is that he removed the machete from one of the parties. He was trying to prevent any further attack.

"But instead of throwing it away he kept it in his possession and that is why he has fallen foul of the law."

The prosecutor said she couldn't dispute Jordan's version of events.

Jordan narrowly avoided a prison sentence at the same court in November last year.

On that occasion he admitted having cannabis with intent to supply others after £10,000 worth of the Class B drug was found at his home.

He claimed he wasn't making money from selling cannabis but was looking after it for a "vulnerable" relative.

Jordan is currently on a one-year supervision order and a 31-week electronic tagging order for that offence.

In the latest case Sheriff Derek Livingston told him: "You are already on an RLO (tagging order) and are deemed unfit for unpaid work and not in a position to pay a fine.

"There aren't many alternatives for me, but you have caring responsibilities and there is nothing on your record involving weapons, so I can deal with this by way of a non-custodial sentence if you keep your nose clean."