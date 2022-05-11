Amanda McAlear: 62-year-old man charged in connection with death in Glasgow

A 62-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Amanda McAlear in Glasgow, Police Scotland has confirmed.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda McAlear died on Sunday.

Amanda McAlear (50) was found with serious injuries within a property in Rye Road at around 12.10pm on Sunday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda's family have issued the following statement through Police Scotland: "Amanda was a much loved mother, daughter and sister, who will be sorely missed."

Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts remain with Amanda's family at what continues to be a difficult time for them.

"Our enquiries indicate that this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider community.

"I would also like to thank the local community for their patience, help and assistance during our investigation and to those who came forward with information."