Amber Gibson: Teenager charged in connection with death

A teenager has been charged in connection with the death of Amber Gibson.

Amber Gibson was found dead near Cadzow Glen in Hamilton on Sunday.

A 19-year-old man, who was arrested last night, has been charged, police confirmed.

The body of 16-year-old Amber was discovered at Cadzow Glen, Hamilton, on Sunday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the 19-year-old man who had been arrested last night, Wednesday, 1 December 2021, has now been charged.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.