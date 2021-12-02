Amber Gibson: Teenager charged in connection with death

Amber Gibson was found dead near Cadzow Glen in Hamilton on Sunday.
A 19-year-old man, who was arrested last night, has been charged, police confirmed.
The body of 16-year-old Amber was discovered at Cadzow Glen, Hamilton, on Sunday morning.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the 19-year-old man who had been arrested last night, Wednesday, 1 December 2021, has now been charged.
“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
“He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday, 3 December 2021.”