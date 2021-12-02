Amber Gibson: Teenager charged in connection with death

A teenager has been charged in connection with the death of Amber Gibson.

By Jamie Callaghan
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 1:11 pm

Amber Gibson was found dead near Cadzow Glen in Hamilton on Sunday.

A 19-year-old man, who was arrested last night, has been charged, police confirmed.

The body of 16-year-old Amber was discovered at Cadzow Glen, Hamilton, on Sunday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the 19-year-old man who had been arrested last night, Wednesday, 1 December 2021, has now been charged.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday, 3 December 2021.”

