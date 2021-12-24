Appeal after man assaulted in Glasgow city centre

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in Glasgow city centre.

The incident took place on Howard Street at its junction with Stockwell Street around 11pm on Friday, December 17, when a 36-year-old man was assaulted.

The victim was taken by taxi to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment for facial injuries.

Detective Constable David Copeland, of Stewart Street CID, said: “We are appealing to anyone who who was in the area around the time of the incident and may have any information or dash cam footage to get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to speak to the driver of the black hackney taxi who drove the victim to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.