Appeal after man robbed three-figure sum from Glasgow bank

Yesterday afternoon, at around 4.05pm, a man threatened staff within the Royal Bank of Scotland on Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands, and demanded money.
He made off with a three-figure sum of money.
The suspect is described as being between 40 and 50-years-old, was wearing a grey hooded top, light blue jeans and carrying an item wrapped in plastic carrier bags.
What did the police say?
Detective Sergeant Laura Roberts, of Govan Police Station, said: "Thankfully no one was injured during the robbery, however it was a very frightening experience for the staff in the bank.
"Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or just prior to the incident, to contact police.
"I would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have private CCTV or dashcam footage from the area.
"Anyone with information which may assist our investigation should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2174 of Monday, 28 February, 2022.
"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous."