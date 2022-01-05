Appeal for information after cat abandoned at Linn Park

The cat is now safe and recovering from her ordeal. Pic: SSPCA

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the incident by a member of the public, after they witnessed a woman bringing the cat in to the park in a cat carrier and releasing her.

When challenged the woman claimed it was a “wild cat”.

Scottish SPCA inspector, Lara Vickery, said, “The person we believe to be owner of this cat was seen driving up to the Clarkston Road entrance of Linn Park in a white car. The female driver of the car went around 20 metres in to the park, and then abandoned the cat in a wooded area.

“When the person who reported this to our helpline questioned the woman, she claimed the animal was a wild cat.

“The caller waited with the cat who is very tame, and we suspect is actually a house cat.

“She is very friendly, but was understandably terrified from her ordeal.

“We understand that people’s circumstances can change, but this is not the right way to give up an animal and the cat would have been caused a great amount of unnecessary distress.

“Unfortunately she is not microchipped.

“This cat is thankfully now safe and in the care of one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.