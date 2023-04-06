The allegations relate to Celtic Boys Club coach Frank Cairney, who is now 87 and was recently declared unfit to stand trial over fresh abuse claims, but a sheriff ruled in a so-called Examination of the Facts, that victims had been assualted.
The convicted sex offender from Viewpark last hit headlines in the Motherwell Times when he had been seen attending a vigil mass at St Columba’s.
The Diocese of Motherwell said that an agreement had been reached with the parish to enable this.
Now in a fresh twist, a statement has been issued by Hudson County Prosecutor’s office, amidst claims that teenagers were attacked in the town of Kearny.
A specific claim that a boy was preyed upon during a 1991 summer tour has arisen, but there are additional claims that there were alleged incidents between the 1970s and the 1990s after Cairney flew over with young players.
A spokesperson for prosecutors, who are based in Jersey City, said: “ The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is aware of an incident previously reported to the Kearny Police Department
"At no time has any individual come forward as a victim relating to these allegations. Anyone wishing to report a sex crime that occurred in Hudson County should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234.”