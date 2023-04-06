Prosecutors in America have issued an appeal over accusations that an Uddingston man abused young players on trips to the United States where football summer camps were held.

By Clare Grant

The allegations relate to Celtic Boys Club coach Frank Cairney, who is now 87 and was recently declared unfit to stand trial over fresh abuse claims, but a sheriff ruled in a so-called Examination of the Facts, that victims had been assualted.

The convicted sex offender from Viewpark last hit headlines in the Motherwell Times when he had been seen attending a vigil mass at St Columba’s.

The Diocese of Motherwell said that an agreement had been reached with the parish to enable this.

Now in a fresh twist, a statement has been issued by Hudson County Prosecutor’s office, amidst claims that teenagers were attacked in the town of Kearny.

A specific claim that a boy was preyed upon during a 1991 summer tour has arisen, but there are additional claims that there were alleged incidents between the 1970s and the 1990s after Cairney flew over with young players.

A spokesperson for prosecutors, who are based in Jersey City, said: “ The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is aware of an incident previously reported to the Kearny Police Department