Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scam, which has also taken the form of texts and cold calls asks recipients for bank details promising a rebate on utility bills at a point where payment levels are set to soar.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In some cases, it has been stated that the customer’s energy supply has been switched off and that payment is required to restore it.

A third variation on the scam asks customers to switch their energy supplier to save cash – and then ask for personal and bank details to complete that switch.