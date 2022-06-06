Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing man

Enquiries to trace 53-year-old James Clacher are ongoing after he was last seen passing through Airdrie around 4pm on Monday May 30.

As we reported last week, the missing man drives a Suzuki Swift which has been traced at the Loch Long car park in Arrochar in Argyll.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He may have also travelled through the Tyndrum area.

He is described as being five foot six inches tall, of athletic build and bald.

When he was last seen he was believed to be wearing grey cargo style trousers with a black jacket or poncho, a black hat and black trainers

Sergeant Michael McConnell Coatbridge Police Station said: “James is a keen walker and covers large distances.

"Although his car was found in Arrochar and there is a possible sighting of him in Tyndrum, he could have travelled further afield and we are working with our colleagues in Argyll to carry out enquiries and searches to trace him.

“As time passed we are becoming extremely concerned for his wellbeing and safety.

"It is completely out of character for him not to keep in touch with his family and friends.