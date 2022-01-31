Arrest after man found dead in Bearsden flat

Police were called out around 3.55am on Thursday, January 27 after concern was expressed for a person in a property at Norwood Park.

A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A poice spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a man at a property at Norwood Park in Bearsden shortly after 3.55am on Thursday, January 27.

“Emergency services attended and a 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is expected to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday, January 31.”