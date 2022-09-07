Arrest is made after Cumbernauld address was broken into
Police have confirmed that they have made an arrest after a home was broken into in Cumbernauld.
They have arrested a 28-year-old male with being in possession of stolen property.
Police have not specified the nature of the theft or its exact location.
However they confirmed that item were were allegedly taken from a home in the Carbrain area of the town on Thursday, August 30.
It was also confirmed that the stolen goods have been returned to their rightful owner by Cumbernauld Community Officers after the investigation into their removal was concluded at Cumbernauld Police Station.
Police took to social media to announce the fact that the arrest had been made.
A report on this incident will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in Airdrie.