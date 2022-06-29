Arrests made after disturbance in Bellshill after man sustained serious injury

Police have provided an update following an incident we reported following a disturbance in Bellshill’s Rockburn Crescent on Sunday, June 26 that saw a man rushed to hospital.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 11:40 am

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Emergency services were seen at the scene in Hattonrigg after police were called in around 3.20am.

This resulted in a 58-year-old man sustaining a serious injury after violence flared in the early hours.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Officers have since confirmed that their enquiries have led to a further development in the case.

Most Popular

A police spokesperson said: “ "A man aged 34 and a woman aged 33, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

" Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

A report on this incident has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.