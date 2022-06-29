Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were seen at the scene in Hattonrigg after police were called in around 3.20am.

This resulted in a 58-year-old man sustaining a serious injury after violence flared in the early hours.

Officers have since confirmed that their enquiries have led to a further development in the case.

A police spokesperson said: “ "A man aged 34 and a woman aged 33, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

" Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."