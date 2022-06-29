Emergency services were seen at the scene in Hattonrigg after police were called in around 3.20am.
This resulted in a 58-year-old man sustaining a serious injury after violence flared in the early hours.
Officers have since confirmed that their enquiries have led to a further development in the case.
A police spokesperson said: “ "A man aged 34 and a woman aged 33, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
" Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
A report on this incident has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.