Arrests made after spot checks near Condorrat last Thursday

Police mounted a crackdown when they conducted static spot checks on the A73 near Condorrat last Thursday (December 9)

Monday, 13th December 2021
Updated Monday, 13th December 2021, 11:27 am
Officers from Lanarkshire’s Road Policing unit arrested a total of two drivers for failing a roadside drug test. Another driver was reported for having no insurance

A passenger was issued with a Recorded Police Warning for the possession of cannabis. In addition a total of three different vehicles were found to be unroadworthy and their owners were issued with Vehicle Defect and Rectification Notices.

A Police Scotland spokesman said to potential offenders: “We will stop you. You can count on it.”