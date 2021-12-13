Officers from Lanarkshire’s Road Policing unit arrested a total of two drivers for failing a roadside drug test. Another driver was reported for having no insurance

A passenger was issued with a Recorded Police Warning for the possession of cannabis. In addition a total of three different vehicles were found to be unroadworthy and their owners were issued with Vehicle Defect and Rectification Notices.