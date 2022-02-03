The incident took place on Monday (January 31) at a store on Carfin Road around 11.30pm

Police say the ATM was “damaged” in a move that paved the way for a thief to empty its contents. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the quantity of cash stolen but it is estimated to be a six figure sum.

Detective Inspector Laura Sands said: “I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity to get in touch.

"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV from the area around that time.