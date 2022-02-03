ATM in Motherwell's Carfin Road was plundered under cover of darkness

Enquiries are ongoing into an incident which saw a sizeable cash sum seized from an ATM in Motherwell after the machine was tampered with.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 11:07 am

The incident took place on Monday (January 31) at a store on Carfin Road around 11.30pm

Police say the ATM was “damaged” in a move that paved the way for a thief to empty its contents. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the quantity of cash stolen but it is estimated to be a six figure sum.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Detective Inspector Laura Sands said: “I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity to get in touch.

"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV from the area around that time.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 3906 of Monday January 31.