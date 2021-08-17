Bearsden: Police search farmland after report of ‘disturbed piece of land’

A forensic police team are searching farmland at Bearsden after reports of a "disturbed piece of land".

By Liz Gallacher
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 4:19 pm
Updated Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 4:19 pm
Police search area

Officers were at the scene in the Duntocher Road area at Bearsden today (Tuesday). The alarm was raised on Saturday, August 14.

They said enquiries are ongoing to establish any criminality and the area has remained taped off.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Eyewitnesses spoke of their shock on social media.

One posted: “Forensic etc out digging near the tree area just after electrical station.”

While another posted: “Lots of police vans and all taped off in the wooded area. Looks like the dog unit was also there searching.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are conducting enquiries into a disturbed piece of farm land in the Duntocher Road area of Bearsden which was reported to police on Saturday 14, August, 2021.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish any criminality.”