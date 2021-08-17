Bearsden: Police search farmland after report of ‘disturbed piece of land’

Police search area

Officers were at the scene in the Duntocher Road area at Bearsden today (Tuesday). The alarm was raised on Saturday, August 14.

They said enquiries are ongoing to establish any criminality and the area has remained taped off.

Eyewitnesses spoke of their shock on social media.

One posted: “Forensic etc out digging near the tree area just after electrical station.”

While another posted: “Lots of police vans and all taped off in the wooded area. Looks like the dog unit was also there searching.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are conducting enquiries into a disturbed piece of farm land in the Duntocher Road area of Bearsden which was reported to police on Saturday 14, August, 2021.